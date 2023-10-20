Back to top

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Euronet Worldwide (EEFT - Free Report) reported $1 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $2.72 for the same period compares to $2.74 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $980.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.70, the EPS surprise was +0.74%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Euronet Worldwide performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- EFT Processing Segment: $345.80 million versus $323.91 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenue- epay Segment: $264.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $256.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.3%.
  • Revenue- Money Transfer Segment: $395.90 million versus $401.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.5% change.
Shares of Euronet Worldwide have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

