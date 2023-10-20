Compared to Estimates, Schlumberger (SLB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Schlumberger (
SLB Quick Quote SLB - Free Report) reported $8.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.1%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.63 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +1.30%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Schlumberger performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue- North America: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.65 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.5% year over year. Revenue- Middle East and Asia: $2.84 billion versus $2.86 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.8% change. Revenue- Europe/CIS/Africa: $2.09 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.07 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenue- Latin America: $1.68 billion versus $1.70 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change. Revenue- Digital & Integration: $982 million compared to the $986.50 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Revenue- Reservoir Performance: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.73 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. Revenue- Eliminations & other: -$149 million versus -$176.46 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +31.9% change. Revenue- Production Systems: $2.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.34 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenue- Well Construction: $3.43 billion versus $3.43 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.2% change. Income Before Taxes- Digital & Integration: $314 million compared to the $336.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. Income Before Taxes- Reservoir Performance: $344 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $338.94 million. Income Before Taxes- Eliminations & other: -$53 million versus -$58.70 million estimated by four analysts on average. View all Key Company Metrics for Schlumberger here>>>
Shares of Schlumberger have returned +2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
