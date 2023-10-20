Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Why Unum (UNM) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

Read MoreHide Full Article

Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Unum in Focus

Based in Chattanooga, Unum (UNM - Free Report) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 22.93%. Currently paying a dividend of $0.37 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.89%. In comparison, the Insurance - Accident and Health industry's yield is 2.62%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.74%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.46 is up 15.9% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Unum has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 5.82%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Unum's current payout ratio is 19%, meaning it paid out 19% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, UNM expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $7.74 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 24.64%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, UNM is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Unum Group (UNM) - free report >>

Published in

dividend dividend-stocks dividend-yield high-growth income-investor