See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - free report >>
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>
Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) - free report >>
Crocs, Inc. (CROX) - free report >>
Carter's, Inc. (CRI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Steven Madden's (SHOO) Strategic Growth Efforts Progress Well
Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO - Free Report) is well-poised to tap the positive trends in the fashion world, thanks to its digital endeavors and other robust strategies. Undoubtedly, management is focused on creating a trend-right merchandise assortment, deepening relations with customers via marketing, enhancing the digital commerce agenda, expanding international markets and efficiently controlling expenses.
Delving Deeper
The company is committed to boosting its e-commerce wing via prudent investments in digital marketing as well as efforts to optimize the features and functionality of its website. Gains from increased investment in digital marketing and robust consumer reception capabilities, such as try before you buy, have been strengths. Steven Madden, which shares space with Crocs (CROX - Free Report) , Deckers (DECK - Free Report) and Cater’s (CRI - Free Report) , has also been significantly accelerating its digital commerce initiatives with respect to distribution.
Management has added high-level talent to the organization, ramped up digital marketing spending, improved data science capabilities, launched a try-before-you-buy payment facility, rolled out buy online, pick-up in store across its entire U.S. full-price retail outlets and introduced advanced delivery and return options.
Steven Madden is focused on driving growth across the direct-to-consumer business, led by digital capabilities; expanding categories apart from footwear, such as handbags and apparel; enhancing its presence in the international markets and reinforcing its core U.S. wholesale footwear business.
Prudent acquisitions have been aiding Steven Madden’s performance. Its BB Dakota buyout, which is a California-based women's apparel company, appears encouraging. With this acquisition, the company is able to expand its apparel category. Additionally, management had concluded the acquisition of the remaining 49.9% share of its European joint venture. This transaction distributes the company’s branded footwear and accessories across the majority of the countries in Europe.
The aforesaid tailwinds, coupled with a robust business model, position the company well to cash in on the market growth opportunities and boost stakeholders’ value in the long haul.