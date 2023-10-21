We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Interpublic (IPG) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s (IPG - Free Report) third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Adjusted earnings (considering 7 cents from non-recurring items) were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7%, but increased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Net revenues of $2.31 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion.Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.
Operating Results
The operating income in the quarter came in at $376.8 million, which increased 10.2% from the prior-year quarter’s levels but was lower than our expected $404.1 million. The operating margin on net revenues increased to 16.3% from 14.9% in the year-ago quarter and exceeded our estimated 14.6%. The operating margin on total revenues also increased to 14.1% from 13% in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted EBITA was $397.2 million, increasing 11.5% from the prior-year quarter’s level but missing our estimated $457.2 million. Adjusted EBITA margin on net revenues increased to 17.2% from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter and beat our estimated 15.4%. Total operating expenses of $2.3 billion decreased 0.3% year over year.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Sep 30, 2023, Interpublic had cash and cash equivalents of $1.57 billion, down from $1.63 billion held a quarter ago. Total debt was $3.20 billion, which was the same as of the end of the previous quarter.
For the third quarter of 2023, IPG repurchased 2.6 million shares at an average cost of $36.4 per share, totaling $91 million including fees. In the reported quarter, IPG declared and paid out a common stock cash dividend of 31 cents per share to a total of $118.6 million.
2023 Guidance
The company expects organic net revenues to grow at around 1-2%.
The adjusted EBITA margin is still expected to be 16.7%.
Currently, Interpublic carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.
