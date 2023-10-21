We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
SQM (SQM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, SQM (SQM - Free Report) reached $51.69, with a -1.88% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the chemicals company had lost 8.4% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 6.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of SQM will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 15, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.38, marking a 38.18% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.15 billion, showing a 27.28% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.44 per share and a revenue of $8.8 billion, representing changes of -30.99% and -17.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for SQM. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 14.64% downward. Right now, SQM possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note SQM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 10.92.
It is also worth noting that SQM currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Fertilizers industry stood at 1.39 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Fertilizers industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, positioning it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.