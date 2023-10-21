We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $7.38, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.26% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 25.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.67%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $1.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.72%.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Invesco Mortgage Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.37. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.23 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
