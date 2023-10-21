We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $14, moving +0.43% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.86%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 6.25% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming release. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.48 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $329.1 million, indicating a 26.68% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
ABR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -4.04% and +38.28%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Arbor Realty Trust boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Arbor Realty Trust has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.23.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
