Subaru Corporation (FUJHY) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Subaru Corporation (FUJHY - Free Report) closed at $8.87, marking a -1.44% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.26%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.73% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 10.82% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Subaru Corporation in its upcoming release.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.42 per share and revenue of $30.89 billion, which would represent changes of +46.39% and +8.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Subaru Corporation. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 4.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Subaru Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note Subaru Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.47.
It is also worth noting that FUJHY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
