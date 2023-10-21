We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ezcorp (EZPW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Ezcorp (EZPW - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $7.98, demonstrating a +1.66% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.86%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the consumer financial services company had gained 0.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 5.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Ezcorp will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.17, showcasing a 13.33% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $265.38 million, indicating a 13.69% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Ezcorp. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Ezcorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Ezcorp's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.52. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.03 for its industry.
One should further note that EZPW currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Financial - Consumer Loans industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.16.
The Financial - Consumer Loans industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 217, this industry ranks in the bottom 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.