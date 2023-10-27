Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Juniper (JNPR) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Juniper Networks (
JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.4 billion, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Juniper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Revenues- Hardware Maintenance and Professional Services: $409.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $380.07 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6%. Net Revenues- Service: $499.70 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $459.93 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Net Revenues- Product: $898.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $929.55 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.2%. Net Revenues- Automated WAN Solutions: $436.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $462.52 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -18.1%. Net Revenues- Cloud-Ready Data Center: $170 million compared to the $197.79 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -25.9% year over year. Net Revenues- AI-Driven Enterprise: $382.50 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $353.46 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +43.5%. Net Revenues- Service Provider: $418.80 million versus $434.32 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.9% change. Net Revenues- Enterprise: $709.40 million versus $654.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.4% change. Net Revenues- Cloud: $269.60 million compared to the $305.32 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.2% year over year. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Service: $363.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $316.37 million. Non-GAAP Gross margin- Product: $468.60 million versus $497.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Juniper have returned -9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.
