Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $37.03 million, up 8.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.17, compared to $1.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.85 million, representing a surprise of +0.48%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Business Financial Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 62% compared to the 59.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.8% versus 3.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets: $3.04 billion versus $3.04 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Loan fees: $0.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.96 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $28.60 million versus $28.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Financial Services-Service charges on deposits: $0.84 million compared to the $0.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $8.43 million compared to the $8.24 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Trust and investment services fee income: $2.95 million versus $3 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Other non-interest (loss) income: $2.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.35 million.
Shares of First Business Financial Services have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

