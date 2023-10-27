Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hub Group (HUBG) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Hub Group (HUBG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, down 24.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.97, compared to $2.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion, representing a surprise of +0.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -18.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hub Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Revenue- Intermodal and Transportation Solutions: $595.31 million versus $619.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Inter-segment eliminations: -$30.78 million versus -$26.18 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenue- Logistics: $460.31 million versus $448.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Hub Group have returned -6.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

