Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SkyWest (SKYW) Q3 Earnings

SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) reported $766.17 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 3%. EPS of $0.55 for the same period compares to $0.96 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.46% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $762.64 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40, the EPS surprise was +37.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how SkyWest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Block hours: 290,830 hrs versus 290,067.1 hrs estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Lease, airport services and other: $24.27 million versus $26.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Flying agreements: $741.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $690.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.8%.
Shares of SkyWest have returned -9.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

