LTC (LTC) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, LTC Properties (LTC - Free Report) reported revenue of $31.59 million, representing no change compared to the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.38% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.56 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64, the EPS surprise was +1.56%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how LTC performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Rental income: $31.59 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.95 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenues- Interest income from mortgage loans: $12.25 million compared to the $13.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18% year over year.
  • Revenues- Interest and other income: $1.64 million compared to the $1.45 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +38.3% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $0.54 versus $0.44 estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of LTC have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

