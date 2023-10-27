Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Primis Financial (FRST) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Primis Financial (FRST - Free Report) reported $37.07 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.17 million, representing a surprise of +5.39%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +77.78%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.18.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Primis Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 69.9% compared to the 79.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $9.94 million versus $9.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $27.13 million versus $25.67 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Primis Financial have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

