The Bancorp (TBBK) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

The Bancorp (TBBK - Free Report) reported $115.66 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 31.3%. EPS of $0.92 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.02 million, representing a surprise of -2.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -1.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how The Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 41% versus 40.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 5.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.02 billion versus $7.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $26.78 million compared to the $29.75 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $88.88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.22 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for The Bancorp here>>>

Shares of The Bancorp have returned -6.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

