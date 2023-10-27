Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended September 2023, Midland States Bancorp (MSBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $76.78 million, down 3.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.78, compared to $1.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.43% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +1.30%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Midland States Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $7.28 billion compared to the $7.39 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Residential mortgage banking revenue: $0.51 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.80 million.
  • Wealth management revenue: $6.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.20 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE)/Adjusted net interest income: $58.80 million compared to the $58.25 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $18.19 million versus $17.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $3.15 million compared to the $2.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Interchange revenue: $3.61 million versus $3.80 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Midland States Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Midland States Bancorp have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

