Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Columbia Sportswear (COLM - Free Report) reported revenue of $985.68 million, up 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.70, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $999.77 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.68, the EPS surprise was +1.19%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Columbia Sportswear performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Canada: $105.50 million versus $89.33 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +33.4% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA): $129.40 million versus $142.08 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.7% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- United States: $635.40 million versus $648.16 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.
  • Geographic Net sales to unrelated entities- Latin America and Asia Pacific (LAAP): $115.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $121.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net sales- Wholesale: $664.30 million versus $658 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Direct-to-consumer: $321.40 million compared to the $342.73 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales by brand- Columbia: $804 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $829.97 million.
  • Net sales by brand- Prana: $30.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.02 million.
  • Net sales by brand- Sorel: $122.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $124.93 million.
  • Net sales- Apparel, Accessories and Equipment: $731.70 million versus $754.29 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Footwear: $254 million compared to the $246.44 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales by brand- Mountain Hardwear: $28.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $19.82 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Columbia Sportswear here>>>

Shares of Columbia Sportswear have returned -0.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

