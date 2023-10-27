Back to top

Byline Bancorp (BY) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Byline Bancorp (BY - Free Report) reported revenue of $104.83 million, up 29.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.77, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $103.33 million, representing a surprise of +1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Byline Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.8% versus 53.7% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.3%.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $8.22 billion versus $8.29 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs of loans and leases: 0.3% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $12.38 million versus $15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net gains on sales of loans: $6.47 million versus $5.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $92.45 million compared to the $88.32 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Other non-interest income: $1.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.07 million.
  • Fees and service charges on deposits: $2.37 million compared to the $2.34 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust income: $0.94 million compared to the $1.27 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • ATM and interchange fees: $1.21 million versus $1.10 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Byline Bancorp have returned -4.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

