Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carlisle (CSL) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Carlisle (CSL - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.26 billion, down 29.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.68, compared to $5.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.04% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.57, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carlisle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $1.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $968.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Revenues- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $406.70 million versus $365 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a 0% change.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM): $289.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $280.35 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate and unallocated: -$30.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$37.02 million.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT): $80.80 million versus $60.35 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Carlisle have returned -7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

