Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ford Motor Company (F) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) reported revenue of $41.18 billion, up 10.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.39, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $38.57 billion, representing a surprise of +6.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.40.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ford Motor Company performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Wholesale Units - Ford Blue: 736 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 688.11 thousand.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Pro: 314 thousand versus 345.62 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Wholesale Units - Ford Model e: 36 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 39 thousand.
  • Revenues- Company excluding Ford Credit: $41.18 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $36.24 billion.
  • Revenues- Ford Credit: $2.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20%.
  • Revenues- Ford Pro: $13.80 billion compared to the $12.15 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Corporate Other: -$200 million versus -$203.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Blue: $1.70 billion versus $1.54 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Credit: $400 million compared to the $365.27 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Pro: $1.70 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.71 billion.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Ford Model e: -$1.30 billion compared to the -$1.24 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ford Motor Company here>>>

Shares of Ford Motor Company have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

