Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Weyerhaeuser (WY) Q3 Earnings

For the quarter ended September 2023, Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.02 billion, down 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.33, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Weyerhaeuser performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Timberlands: $521 million compared to the $469.44 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wood Products: $1.54 billion compared to the $1.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13% year over year.
  • Wood Products Segment- Structural lumber: $570 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $532.69 million.
  • Wood Products Segment- Oriented Strand Board (square feet 3/8'): $284 million versus $256.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Real Estate & ENR: $105 million compared to the $96.82 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Timberlands: $143 million compared to the $140.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Wood Products: $328 million versus $307.91 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Unallocated Items: -$56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$37.05 million.
  • Total Wood Products- OI- GAAP: $277 million versus $251.98 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Timberlands- OI- GAAP: $78 million versus $76.11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Real Estate & ENR- OI- GAAP: $56 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $54.37 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Real Estate & ENR: $94 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $89.39 million.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser have returned -7.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

