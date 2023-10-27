Back to top

Axos Financial (AX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Axos Financial (AX - Free Report) reported revenue of $245.66 million, up 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.41, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.72% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $241.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.35, the EPS surprise was +4.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axos Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.4% compared to the 4.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Efficiency ratio: 49.1% compared to the 47% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $19.36 billion compared to the $19.45 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-performing loans: $106.93 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $96.61 million.
  • Total Non-performing Assets: $115.71 million compared to the $103.86 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $34.51 million compared to the $33.13 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $211.16 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $208.64 million.
  • Mortgage Banking Income: $3.88 million versus $1.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Prepayment penalty fee income: $1.58 million compared to the $1.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Banking and service fees: $8.35 million compared to the $8.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Broker-dealer fee income: $12.48 million versus $17.64 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Axos Financial have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

