Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Encompass Health (EHC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.21 billion, up 10.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77, the EPS surprise was +11.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Encompass Health performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net patient revenue per discharge: $20,472 versus $20,403.60 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Discharges: 57,665 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 57,297.
  • Revenues- Inpatient Rehabilitation: $1.18 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenues- Outpatient and other: $26.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.85 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Encompass Health here>>>

Shares of Encompass Health have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise