Merit Medical (MMSI) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Merit Medical (MMSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $315.23 million, up 9.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.75, compared to $0.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.93% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $306.25 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65, the EPS surprise was +15.38%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Merit Medical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Peripheral Intervention: $128.39 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $123.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Cardiac Intervention: $89.11 million versus $88.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
  • Revenue- Endoscopy: $9.15 million compared to the $8.90 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- OEM: $39.97 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $37.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.9%.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular: $306.08 million compared to the $297.34 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Cardiovascular- Custom Procedural Solutions: $48.62 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $47.85 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
Shares of Merit Medical have returned -5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

