Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About COPT Defense (CDP) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

COPT Defense (CDP - Free Report) reported $168.56 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $179.46 million, representing a surprise of -6.08%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how COPT Defense performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Revenues from real estate operations: $156.61 million compared to the $155.39 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Construction contract and other service revenues: $11.95 million compared to the $21.67 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -65.7% year over year.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): -$1.94 compared to the $0.26 average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for COPT Defense here>>>

Shares of COPT Defense have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


COPT Defense Properties (CDP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise