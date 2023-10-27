Back to top

Capstar Financial (CSTR) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Capstar Financial (CSTR - Free Report) reported $26.65 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.6%. EPS of $0.43 for the same period compares to $0.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $29.07 million, representing a surprise of -8.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Capstar Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.1% compared to the 62.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3%.
  • Total noninterest Income: $6.28 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.04 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $20.37 million compared to the $22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Capstar Financial have returned +5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

