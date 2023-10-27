Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Chemours (CC) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chemours (CC - Free Report) reported $1.49 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.3%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.54 billion, representing a surprise of -3.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -16.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chemours performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $18 million compared to the $32.66 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -45.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Titanium Technologies: $690 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $699.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.3%.
  • Revenues- Advanced Performance Materials: $343 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $360.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -23.8%.
  • Revenues- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $436 million compared to the $450.73 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Titanium Technologies: $69 million versus $91.16 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate and Other: -$54 million compared to the -$55.19 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Other: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.32 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Advanced Performance Materials: $68 million versus $70.54 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Thermal & Specialized Solutions: $162 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $154.48 million.
Shares of Chemours have returned -14.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

