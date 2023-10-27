Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cousins Properties (CUZ) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended September 2023, Cousins Properties (CUZ - Free Report) reported revenue of $198.43 million, up 2.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.65, compared to $0.53 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $202.99 million, representing a surprise of -2.25%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cousins Properties performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Other: $0.10 million versus $0.27 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +165.8% change.
  • Revenues- Rental property: $198.43 million compared to the $202.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Fee income: $0.32 million compared to the $0.49 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -81% year over year.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.13 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $0.13.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cousins Properties here>>>

Shares of Cousins Properties have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise