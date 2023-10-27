Back to top

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) reported $153.5 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 34%. EPS of $1.68 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.55 million, representing a surprise of +13.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Merchants Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 28% versus 32.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Earning Assets: $15.56 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $15.51 billion.
  • Net interest margin: 3% compared to the 2.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $117.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $112.50 million.
  • Gain on Sale of Loans: $10.76 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.50 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $36.07 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $23.10 million.
Shares of Merchants Bancorp have returned -3.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

