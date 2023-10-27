Back to top

Terex (TEX) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Terex (TEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.29 billion, up 15.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.75, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67, the EPS surprise was +4.79%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Terex performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Aerial Work Platforms (AWP): $751 million versus $707.90 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.3% change.
  • Net sales- Materials Processing & Mining (MP): $541.10 million versus $527.25 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +18.2% change.
  • Net sales- Eliminations / Corporate: -$2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$1.57 million.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- AWP: $93.60 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.49 million.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- Corporate and Other / Eliminations: -$21.70 million versus -$21.21 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from Operations- MP: $91.30 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $83.70 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Terex here>>>

Shares of Terex have returned -20.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

