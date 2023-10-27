We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
U.S. Steel (X) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
United States Steel (X - Free Report) reported $4.43 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.8%. EPS of $1.40 for the same period compares to $1.95 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.15, the EPS surprise was +21.74%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for U.S. Steel here>>>
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular: 104 Mmt versus 105.92 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE: $852 compared to the $858.08 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled: $1,036 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,057.34.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill: 561 Mmt compared to the 570.61 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.
- Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular: $2,927 compared to the $2,754.31 average estimate based on five analysts.
- Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe: 958 Mmt versus the five-analyst average estimate of 910.13 Mmt.
- Net Sales- Mini Mill: $669 million versus $593.22 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
- Net Sales- Flat-rolled: $2.83 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.79 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.5%.
- Net Sales- USSE: $844 million compared to the $807.56 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9% year over year.
- Net Sales- Tubular: $314 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $302.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.1%.
- Net Sales- Other Businesses: $1 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%.
- Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$231 million versus -$215.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of U.S. Steel have returned +0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.