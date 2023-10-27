We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Nov Inc. (NOV) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Nov Inc. (NOV - Free Report) reported $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares to $0.08 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 billion, representing a surprise of +2.56%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -17.14%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nov Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Nov Inc. here>>>
- Rig Technologies - New Orders Booked: $178 million compared to the $263.34 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Completion & Production Solutions - New Orders Booked: $530 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $483.73 million.
- Rig Technologies - Backlog: $2.97 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.94 billion.
- Completion & Production Solutions - Orders Shipped: $466 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $487.85 million.
- Rig Technologies - Orders Shipped: $248 million versus $211.41 million estimated by four analysts on average.
- Completion & Production Solutions - Backlog: $1.63 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.58 billion.
- Completion & Production Solutions - Book-to-Bill: 114% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 95.2%.
- Rig Technologies - Book-to-Bill: 72% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 135.5%.
- Revenue- Eliminations: -$60 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of -$62.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.4%.
- Revenue- Completion & Production Solutions: $760 million versus $752.91 million estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.
- Revenue- Wellbore Technologies: $799 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $803.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.8%.
- Revenue- Rig Technologies: $686 million compared to the $636.53 million average estimate based on eight analysts. The reported number represents a change of +34.3% year over year.
Shares of Nov Inc. have returned -9.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.