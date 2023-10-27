We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Texas Roadhouse (TXRH - Free Report) reported $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.9%. EPS of $0.95 for the same period compares to $0.93 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion, representing a surprise of +0.25%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -9.52%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.05.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Texas Roadhouse performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - Company restaurants: 8.2% compared to the 7.3% average estimate based on nine analysts.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Total: 99 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 98.
- Comparable restaurant sales growth - U.S. Franchise-owned restaurants: 7.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 6.2%.
- Restaurants at the end - Total: 722 versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 720.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Texas Roadhouse: 573 versus 572 estimated by six analysts on average.
- Average unit volumes - Company restaurants - Texas Roadhouse: $1,840 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1,837.72.
- Store weeks - Franchise restaurants: 1,268 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 1,249.
- Store weeks - Company restaurants: 8,032 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 8,049.
- Restaurants at the end - Company - Total: 623 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 622.
- Restaurants at the end - Franchise - Texas Roadhouse - International: 44 versus 43 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Revenue- Franchise royalties and fees: $6.53 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $6.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
- Revenue- Restaurant and other sales: $1.12 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13% year over year.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.