Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) reported $270.93 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. EPS of $1.16 for the same period compares to $1.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $274.65 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13, the EPS surprise was +2.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ameris Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 52.2% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 53.9%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.5% versus 3.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances-Interest earning assets: $23.56 billion compared to the $23.69 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income(FTE): $208.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $209.16 million.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $63.18 million versus $67.68 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $207.75 million versus $208.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Ameris Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Ameris Bancorp have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

