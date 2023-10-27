Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Skechers (SKX) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Skechers (SKX - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.8%. EPS of $0.93 for the same period compares to $0.55 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.67% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +19.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Skechers performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenue- Asia Pacific: $527.10 million compared to the $531.61 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Geographic Revenue- Europe, Middle East & Africa: $480.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $503.55 million.
  • Geographic Revenue- Americas: $1.02 billion compared to the $977.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +36.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Direct-to-consumer: $850.40 million versus $811.59 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +23.8% change.
  • Net sales- Domestic- Wholesale: $407.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.20 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.3%.
  • Net sales- International Direct-to-consumer: $463.50 million compared to the $433.50 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net sales- Domestic Direct-to-consumer: $386.90 million compared to the $385.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Skechers here>>>

Shares of Skechers have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise