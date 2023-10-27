Back to top

Compared to Estimates, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE - Free Report) reported $59.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 14.5%. EPS of $2.63 for the same period compares to $3.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $41.84 billion, representing a surprise of +41.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.20%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.50.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gas Production per day-Total: 4,921 Mcf/D versus 5,061.88 Mcf/D estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day-Total: 2,476 KBOE/D versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2,482.76 KBOE/D.
  • Liquids Production per day-Total: 1561 thousands of barrels of oil versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1550.91 thousands of barrels of oil.
Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

