Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Camden (CPT) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Camden (CPT - Free Report) reported $390.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $0.27 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.24% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $391.7 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.73, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Camden performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Rental revenues: $347.70 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $363 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.7%.
  • Net Earnings per Share (Diluted): $0.44 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $0.43.
Shares of Camden have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

