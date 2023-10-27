Back to top

Stag (STAG) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Stag Industrial (STAG - Free Report) reported revenue of $179.28 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $173.58 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.57, the EPS surprise was +3.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Stag performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Rental income: $177.86 million versus $173.43 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8% change.
  • Net income per share- Diluted: $0.28 compared to the $0.19 average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Stag have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

