New Strong Sell Stocks for October 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ArcelorMittal S.A. (MT - Free Report) is an integrated steel and mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS - Free Report) is a payment and information processing service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) is a freight transportation company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 60 days.

