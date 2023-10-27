Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Oct 27, 2023

  • Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK - Free Report) jumped 1.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.13 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.94.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.’s (UPS - Free Report) shares lost 5.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 revenues of $21.06 billion, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.54 billion.
  • Shares of International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) rose 4.9% after the company reported third-quarter 2023 earnings of $2.20 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12.
  • Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) gained 1.1%, with real estate scoring a winning session.

