Back to top

Image: Bigstock

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

WisdomTree, Inc. (WT - Free Report) reported $90.42 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.9%. EPS of $0.10 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.82 million, representing a surprise of +0.67%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how WisdomTree, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • AUM - end of period: $93.7 billion compared to the $95.46 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Revenues- Advisory fees: $86.60 million compared to the $85.04 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +22.6% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Other income: $3.83 million compared to the $3.69 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +112.7% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for WisdomTree, Inc. here>>>

Shares of WisdomTree, Inc. have returned -7.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


WisdomTree, Inc. (WT) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise