Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, Colgate-Palmolive (
CL Quick Quote CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.92 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $990 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $979.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $266 million compared to the $259.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $725 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $686.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $682 million versus $696.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year. Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.86 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change. Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.02 billion compared to the $958 million average estimate based on three analysts. Operating profit- Corporate: -$196 million versus -$149.15 million estimated by three analysts on average. Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $201 million compared to the $216.06 million average estimate based on three analysts. View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended September 2023, Colgate-Palmolive (CL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.92 billion, up 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.86, compared to $0.74 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.82 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.80, the EPS surprise was +7.50%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Colgate-Palmolive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Colgate-Palmolive here>>>
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- North America: $990 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $979.96 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Latin America: $1.19 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Africa/Eurasia: $266 million compared to the $259.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Europe: $725 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $686.79 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.7%.
- Net Sales- Oral, Personal and Home Care- Asia Pacific: $682 million versus $696.60 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.
- Net Sales- Pet Nutrition: $1.06 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +21.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $3.86 billion versus $3.80 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.7% change.
- Operating profit- Total Oral, Personal and Home Care: $1.02 billion compared to the $958 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating profit- Corporate: -$196 million versus -$149.15 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Operating profit- Pet Nutrition: $201 million compared to the $216.06 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Colgate-Palmolive have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.