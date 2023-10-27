Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Xcel (XEL) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2023, Xcel Energy (XEL - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.66 billion, down 10.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.23, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.82% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.27, the EPS surprise was -3.15%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Xcel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating revenues- Electric and natural gas: $3.63 billion compared to the $4.18 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Other: $30 million versus $27.11 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.4% change.
  • Operating revenues- Electric: $3.39 billion versus $3.82 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.4% change.
  • Operating revenues- Natural Gas: $245 million versus $432.47 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.4% change.
Shares of Xcel have returned +5.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

