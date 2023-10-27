Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Barnes Group (B) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Barnes Group (B - Free Report) reported $360.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.7%. EPS of $0.19 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.17 million, representing a surprise of +1.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -62.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Barnes Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial: $204.90 million versus $214.20 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Aerospace: $156.09 million compared to the $147.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +40.9% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Industrial- Non-GAAP: $15.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.66 million.
  • Operating Income- Aerospace- Non-GAAP: $23.38 million versus $24.55 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Barnes Group here>>>

Shares of Barnes Group have returned -13% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Barnes Group, Inc. (B) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise