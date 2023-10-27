Back to top

CBRE (CBRE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) reported $7.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Investment Management AUM: $144.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.56 billion.
  • Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $2.23 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
  • Net revenue: $4.43 billion versus $4.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
  • Net revenue- Advisory Services: $1.99 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
  • Total revenue- Real Estate Investments: $210 million compared to the $249.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.6% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Property and advisory project management: $444.37 million compared to the $456.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Valuation: $163.10 million versus $171.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Loan servicing: $80.67 million versus $80.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net revenue- Advisory leasing: $827.50 million compared to the $791.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net revenue- Capital Markets- Advisory sales: $369.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $360.14 million.
  • Net revenue- Investment management: $136.80 million compared to the $142.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $20.59 million versus $16.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
Shares of CBRE have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

