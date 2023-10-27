We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CBRE (CBRE) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
CBRE Group (CBRE - Free Report) reported $7.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.72 for the same period compares to $1.13 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.63 billion, representing a surprise of +3.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.65.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how CBRE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Investment Management AUM: $144.2 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $147.56 billion.
- Net revenue- Global Workplace Solutions: $2.23 billion versus $2.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.
- Net revenue: $4.43 billion versus $4.46 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.2% change.
- Net revenue- Advisory Services: $1.99 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -17.5% change.
- Total revenue- Real Estate Investments: $210 million compared to the $249.80 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.6% year over year.
- Net revenue- Property and advisory project management: $444.37 million compared to the $456.53 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenue- Valuation: $163.10 million versus $171.78 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Loan servicing: $80.67 million versus $80.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net revenue- Advisory leasing: $827.50 million compared to the $791.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Net revenue- Capital Markets- Advisory sales: $369.82 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $360.14 million.
- Net revenue- Investment management: $136.80 million compared to the $142.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenue- Pass through costs also recognized as revenue- Advisory Services: $20.59 million versus $16.95 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.4% change.
Shares of CBRE have returned -9.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.