Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Civeo (CVEO) Q3 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Civeo (CVEO - Free Report) reported $183.57 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.61 for the same period compares to $0.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $166.74 million, representing a surprise of +10.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +190.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Civeo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Geographic Revenues- Canada: $95.14 million versus $82.92 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.6% change.
  • Geographic Revenues- Other: $0.54 million compared to the $0.80 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -92.7% year over year.
  • Geographic Revenues- Australia: $87.89 million compared to the $83.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Civeo here>>>

Shares of Civeo have returned -12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Civeo Corporation (CVEO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise