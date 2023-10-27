Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Aon (AON) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $2.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.5%. EPS of $2.32 for the same period compares to $2.02 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.88 billion, representing a surprise of +2.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% versus 6% estimated by eight analysts on average.
  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 4% compared to the 5.2% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 10% compared to the 7.5% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 11% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 8.4%.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $352 million compared to the $338.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$1 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$2.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.59 billion compared to the $1.57 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $552 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $530.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.7%.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $465 million versus $437.28 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.4% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Aon here>>>

Shares of Aon have returned -2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Aon plc (AON) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise