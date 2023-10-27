Back to top

Compared to Estimates, First Hawaiian (FHB) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

First Hawaiian (FHB - Free Report) reported $203.25 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.46 for the same period compares to $0.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $199.36 million, representing a surprise of +1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Hawaiian performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs: 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases: $14.62 million compared to the $14.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% versus 2.8% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.3% compared to the 59.5% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total Earning Assets: $22.06 billion compared to the $21.94 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $14.62 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $14.18 million.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $46.10 million versus $47.60 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $157.15 million compared to the $151.76 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Bank-owned life insurance: $1.87 million versus $3.22 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $158.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $152.52 million.
  • Other service charges and fees: $9.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.27 million.
  • Noninterest income- Other: $1.67 million versus $2.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of First Hawaiian have returned +1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

